Hyderabad’s Akan holds debut fundraiser event ‘Akan Aahvaanam’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 05:15 PM

Hyderabad: Akan Aahvaanam, the fundraiser held on Independence Day, set a new benchmark for charitable events in the city. Hosted at Akan Hyderabad, the event featured a unique ‘pay as you please’ lunch that combined local culinary traditions with philanthropy.

The venue was transformed with traditional décor and highlighted by a live sitar performance from acclaimed artist Swayam Siddha. Guests enjoyed regional dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and served on banana leaves.

Organizers Nageshwar Reddy Gurrala and Nihal Reddy Gurrala emphasized the event’s mission to uplift others selflessly. “Our goal is to embody true humanity,” said Nageshwar Reddy Gurrala.

The fundraiser supported the Extramile Foundation, which aids premature babies in NICUs for underprivileged families. Future events are planned to continue this charitable work.

The event saw support from celebrities like actors Rag Mayur and Priya Vadlamani, and holistic influencer Shilpa Reddy. Further, Dr. Nitisha Bagga of the Extramile Foundation commended the guests’ generosity.