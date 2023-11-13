Hyderabad’s boys team emerge champions in TS & Inter-District Table Tennis Championship

In the final, Hyderabad recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Ranga Reddy to clinch the title
Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s boys table tennis team emerged champions in the under-19 division at the ongoing 10th Stag Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championship at Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad on Monday.
In the final, Hyderabad recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Ranga Reddy to clinch the title. For the winners, Arush, Tarun Kedharnath and Rishab Singh recorded victories against their respective opponents in the summit clash.
Results:
Inter-District Men’s Team Event: Semifinals: Hyderabad bt Warangal 3-0, Santosh bt Hardik (11-9,11-7,11-8), Ali bt Yash 3-0 (11-4,11-4,11-6), Swarnendu bt Kiran 3-0 (11-1, 11-2, 11-3); Ranga Reddy bt Nirmal 3-0, Trishul bt Vrishin 3-0 (12-10,11-6,11-6), Sashwat Samal bt Vathsin 3-2 (7-11,13-11,11-5,12-14,11-9), Sunit bt Shamayel 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7); Women’s Team Event: Hyderabad bt Peddapalli 3-0, Jalani bt Avanu (3-0) (11-2,11-2,11-2), Nikhita bt Kushi (3-0)(11-0,11-1,11-1), Shresta bt Reethika (3-0)(11-1,11-2,11-2); Ranga Reddy bt Nalgonda 3-1, Samriddhi bt Gouri (3-1) (11-8,12-10,10-12,11-3), Pooja lost to Devi Sree (0-3) (6-11,8-11,6-11), Mercy bt Soniya (3-0) (11-3,11-3,11-7), Samriddhi bt Devi Sree (3-1) (3-11,11-4,15-13,12-10); Inter-District U-19 Boys Team Event: Final: Hyderabad bt Ranga Reddy 3-0, Arush bt Akshay Khajandar (3-1)(11-6,8-11,11-8,11-5), Tarun Kedharnath bt Cirantan Khajandar (3-0) (11-3,11-6,13-11), Rishab Singh bt Kanak Saxena (3-2)(7-11,11-2,10-12,14-12,11-2) U-11 Boys: Quarter finals: Pogaku Vedansh (Olive Mount) bt Abhay Sreenath (ITTA) (3-2) (11-6,11-4,8-11,10-12,11-6), Hriaan Kheskani (GTTA) bt Advait D Sdhvani (GTTA) (3-1) (11-13,11-6,11-4,11-5), Srihari B (AKTTA) bt Haneesh Amara (SPHS)(3-2)(11-9,6-11,11-4,7-11,11-7), V Srineer Reddy (LFS Uppal) bt G Pradhymn Peddy (ITTA)(3-0)(11-7,11-2,11-2); Girls: V Aparna (GSM) bt Vanshika Chalkapurkar (LFHSTTC) (3-1) (9-11,11-7,11-8,11-7), V Mahima Krishna B (HVS) bt B Harika Aiswarya (AWA) (3-1) (11-6,11-6,9-11,11-4), Doupati Avanthika (SPARS) bt Myra Jain (LBS)(3-0) (13-11,11-7,12-10), Riddhi Toro (LFHSTTC) bt Vishnu Priya (LFHSTTC) (3-1)(10-12,11-4,11-7,11-4).