Double delight for Ankaih at Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Ankaih clinched twin titles – singles and doubles - in 70 age category in the 15th edition of Hyderabad Open Tennis Association tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Medal winners of the tennis championship in Secunderabad Club on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Ankaih clinched twin titles – singles and doubles – in 70 age category in the 15th edition of Hyderabad Open Tennis Association tennis tournament, at Secunderabad Club on Sunday.

In the 70 singles final, Ankaih beat V Gajapathy 10-9 (7-2) to clinch the title. In the doubles final, he paired with Gajapathy to down Madan Mohan and Sairam Babu 10-5 to make it a grand double.

Results: Final: Singles: 30 : Kannan bt Manjunath 10-9 (7-4), 40 : Afroze bt Raja 10-3, 50 : Neelkant Damre bt Mani Kandan 10-0, 60 : Meher Prakash bt P Ram Reddy 10-4, 70 : Ankaih bt V Gajapathy 10-9 (7-2); Doubles: 30 : Anirudh/Sidharth bt Vijayanand/ Kannan 10-8, 40 : L Srinivas/Wheed bt Bose Kiran/ Afroze 10-7, 50 : Manikandan/Kun Murthy bt Narsimha Reddy/ Neelkant Damre 10-2, 60 : Anand Swaroop/ Srinivas bt Madhukar /JV Ramana 10-8, 70 : Ankaih/ V Gajapathy bt Madan Mohan/ Sairam Babu 10-5.