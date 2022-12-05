Hyderabad’s Mukti Ghat to offer funeral services for multiple religions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:35 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is setting an example in the country for initiatives promoting communal harmony by building a unique Mukti Ghat in Fathullaguda in LB Nagar, where multiple religions can perform the last rites of their departed.

This facility, which will cater to Hindus, Muslims and Christians as well, has been built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on a 6.5 acre land and is likely to be inaugurated on Tuesday by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

“The idea to build Mukti Ghat came from the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. This is a unique initiative in the country and a series of environmental conservation measures have also been adopted while developing this facility, ” Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) Chairman and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy said.

The funeral complex at Mukti Ghat had ‘zero pollution’ concept and has a electrical furnaces to reduce pollution, landscapes for greenery and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of 50 KLD capacity.

The water will be recycled and used to maintain greenery while music bands will not be allowed inside the Mukti Ghat to prevent noise pollution.

Another feature of the Mukti Ghat is live streaming of last rites so that family members and well-wishers of the departed who can’t be present at the spot can participate virtually.

Unlike other facilities where only the last rites are performed, the Mukti Ghat also has an Apara Karma Bhavan for Hindus to perform the 10th day rituals.

All the facilities at the Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills are available at Mukti Ghat as well, including an administrative block, security arrangements, ash storage facilities, washrooms, waiting halls, seating arrangements and other amenities that will facilitate grieving families to conduct the last rites of the departed in a hassle-free manner.