Srijani clinches three medals in Telangana State Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: Srijani Garapathi of Ranga Reddy district clinched three medals in under-17 category of the 67th SGF Telangana State Level Swimming Championship held at Zion Sportz Academy, Bachupally, on Saturday.

The swimmer clinched top honours in the 100m breaststroke and 200m backstroke respectively and also added a silver in 50m backstroke event.

Results: Boys: U-14 Yrs 100m backstroke: 1. N Yashasvi (RR) (1:07:41s), 2. V Anvith (RR) (1:13:02s), 3. G Shreyas Reddy (Hyd) (1:36:85s); Girls: 1. Jeevika Sriveni (RR) (1:15:78s), 2. Navisha Paled (RR) (1:23:56s), 3. Nayithi Pabba (Hyd) (1:37:12s); Girls: U-14 Yrs 200m freestyle: 1. Shivani Karra (Hyd) (2:23:25s), 2. D Ritu Snehal (Hyd) (2:28:22s), 3. Ishi Agarwal (RR) (2:38:02s); U-14 Yrs 50m breaststroke: 1. Jone Shiju (RR) (41:21s), 2. S Johanna (RR) (41:36s), 3. Aliya Fatima (Medak) (47:11s); Girls: U-14 Yrs 50m breaststroke: 1. K Deeraj (Warangal) (44:17s), 2. H Tattapally (RR) (44:95s), 3. Sathvik (Hyd) (45:43s); Girls: U-17 Yrs 200m backstroke: 1. Srijani Garapathi (RR) (2:47:58s), 2. A Sai Akshara (RR) (2:49:04s); Boys: U-17 Yrs 400m freestyle: 1. D Varshith (RR) (4:23:16s), 2. S Joseph (RR) (4:29:82s), 3. M Sushanth Desai (Hyd) (6:01:39s); Team Championship: U-14 Yrs: Boys: 1. Ranga Reddy (45), 2. Hyderabad (19); Girls: 1. Ranga Reddy Team (35), 2. Hyderabad (27); U-17 Yrs Boys: 1. Ranga Reddy (67), 2. Hyderabad (21); Girls: 1. Ranga Reddy (49), 2. Nizamabad (8).