Hyderabad’s Poojitha delighted with WPL boost

The right-handed top-order batter is aware of the opportunity to rub shoulders with international stars and the youngster is keen to pick up things.

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad team set to take on Mumbai in the BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy in Kolkata from Sunday, it was business as usual for cricketer Y Trisha Poojitha.

She was going through her practice session in Kolkata on Saturday and returned to her room to follow the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions on television. Though her name was enlisted for the auctions, she was not thinking too much ahead. But when Gujarat Giants picked her for the upcoming season for her base price Rs 10 lakh, the cricketer’s joy knew no bounds.

“I was not thinking too much ahead of the auctions. Since we have a match on Sunday, we were busy with preparations. Only after coming to the room did I switch on the television to follow the auctions. When my name first came up, there was not much interest from any team. But once Gujarat Giants picked up, I was delighted,” explained the 20-year-old cricketer.

Poojitha, who listed her name in the auctions for the first time, got picked up and said it is delightful. “I was approached by the teams UP Warriors and Gujarat Giants after the BCCI Senior T20 tournament. I was told to send my videos. But I didn’t attend any trials,” she revealed.

“My aim is to do well for the team whenever I get an opportunity. Team is very good and there are international players with so much experience. I will try to learn as much as possible. I get to learn new skills and see how to react in pressure situations and win matches for my team.”

The part-time off-spinner, who admires Indian captain Rohit Sharma, dreams of representing India. “My ultimate goal is to play for the country. Now we have this under-23 T20 tournament and if I do well, I will be in contention for a place in India A and other tournaments. So this tournament is crucial,” she added.

Poojitha started playing cricket in her sixth class because of her brother Ruthvik who represented Hyderabad in the under-16 category.

“I started playing cricket because of my brother. I used to accompany him to training. Though I started as a right-hander, my brother told me to play left-handed so that I get an advantage over others. That is how I shifted,” said Poojitha who learnt her nuances of the game first with Srinu in Marredpally ground during a GHMC camp and then moved to SATS Coach Rajashekhar Reddy at the LB Stadium.

She now trains with coach Salam Bayash, who trains Indian cricketer N Thakur Tilak Varma. She is also working hard on her fitness at the Coaching Beyond. Meanwhile, another Hyderabad cricketer to be picked up in the auctions was Indian cricketer Gouher Sultana. The tweaker was bought by UP Warriors for Rs 30 lakh.