Hyderabad’s Sahaja sails into quarterfinals of ITF Pro Circuit Women’s tennis tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli recorded a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over China’s Li Zongyu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Sahaja Yamalapalli

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli recorded a straight-set victory to make it to the quarterfinals of the ITF Pro Circuit Women’s $25000 tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand, on Thursday.

Sahaja recorded a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over China’s Li Zongyu. However, another Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa crashed out losing to Japan’s Erika Sema 4-6, 3-6.

Rashmikaa made amends for her loss in singles by reaching the semifinal in the women’s doubles category. She, along with partner Vaidehi Choudhari, defeated the another Indian pair of Sahaja and Soha Sadiq 6-2, 7-6(4).

Results: Singles Pre-quarters: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Li Zongyu (China) 6-3, 6-3; Erika Sema (Japan) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty 6-4, 6-3;

Doubles Quarterfinal: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Choudary bt Sahaja Yamalapalli/Soha Sadiq 6-2,7-6 (4).