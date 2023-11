Hyderabad’s Sreemanya clinches women’s singles title at Copa Smart Tennis Tournament

In the final, Sreemanya Reddy defeated Lara Diaz Garcia of Spain 6-2, 6-2 to seal the title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

A Sreemanya Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player A Sreemanya Reddy clinched women’s singles title in the Copa Smart Tennis Tournament held in Palmanyola, Spain on Tuesday.

In the final, the State girl defeated Lara Diaz Garcia of Spain 6-2, 6-2 to seal the title.

Also Read Srinivas-Shivaram pair emerges champions at Senior Men Doubles Tennis Tournament

Results: Women’s Singles: Final: A Sreemanya Reddy bt Lara Diaz Garcia 6-2, 6-2.