Srinivas-Shivaram pair emerges champions at Senior Men Doubles Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Srinivas and Shivaram Raju of Ekta Club emerged champions in the 45 years category of men’s doubles event in the Dr V Rama Das Memorial Senior Men Doubles Tennis Tournament at Asif Tennis Club, Public Garden Nampally, Hyderabad on Monday.
In the final, the duo of Srinivas and Shivaram downed P Goutam and Bose Kiran of Asif Club 10-6.
In the other clashes, S Anand Swaroop and T Srinivas of Asif Club cruised past their clubmate Mansoor Mirza and Narleekar 10-5 to clinch 55 age category title.
In the 65 years category final, M Suresh and AR Rao of Pavan Club defeated Ravichandran and Ramesh Babu of Asif Club 10-5. The pair of PV Rao and M Sai Rambabu of Asif Club sealed 75 age category trophy.
Results: All finals: Doubles: 45 : Srinivas/Shivaram Raju (Ekta Club) bt P Goutam/Bose Kiran (Asif Club) 10-6, 55 : S Anand Swaroop/T Srinivas(Asif Club) bt Mansoor Mirza/Narleekar (Asif Club) 10-5, 65 : M Suresh/AR Rao (Pavan Club) bt Ravichandran/Ramesh Babu (Asif Club) 10-5, 75 : Dr PV Rao/M Sai Rambabu (Asif Club) bt M Madan Mohan Singh/Y Bhaskar Rao (FMC) 10-8.