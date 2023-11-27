Srinivas-Shivaram pair emerges champions at Senior Men Doubles Tennis Tournament

Srinivas and Shivaram Raju of Ekta Club emerged champions in the 45 years category of men’s doubles event in the Dr V Rama Das Memorial Senior Men Doubles Tennis Tournament

Medal winners of the Dr V Rama Das Memorial Senior Men Doubles Tennis Tournament.

Hyderabad: Srinivas and Shivaram Raju of Ekta Club emerged champions in the 45 years category of men’s doubles event in the Dr V Rama Das Memorial Senior Men Doubles Tennis Tournament at Asif Tennis Club, Public Garden Nampally, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final, the duo of Srinivas and Shivaram downed P Goutam and Bose Kiran of Asif Club 10-6.

In the other clashes, S Anand Swaroop and T Srinivas of Asif Club cruised past their clubmate Mansoor Mirza and Narleekar 10-5 to clinch 55 age category title.

In the 65 years category final, M Suresh and AR Rao of Pavan Club defeated Ravichandran and Ramesh Babu of Asif Club 10-5. The pair of PV Rao and M Sai Rambabu of Asif Club sealed 75 age category trophy.

Results: All finals: Doubles: 45 : Srinivas/Shivaram Raju (Ekta Club) bt P Goutam/Bose Kiran (Asif Club) 10-6, 55 : S Anand Swaroop/T Srinivas(Asif Club) bt Mansoor Mirza/Narleekar (Asif Club) 10-5, 65 : M Suresh/AR Rao (Pavan Club) bt Ravichandran/Ramesh Babu (Asif Club) 10-5, 75 : Dr PV Rao/M Sai Rambabu (Asif Club) bt M Madan Mohan Singh/Y Bhaskar Rao (FMC) 10-8.