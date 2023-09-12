Hyderabad’s temperature soars after cool spell

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: After experiencing a respite, residents of Hyderabad found themselves sweating in sultry conditions as the day temperature soared to 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

This rise in temperature comes after nearly a week of cooler weather when the mercury remained below 30 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had predicted this change in weather patterns, indicating that the maximum temperature is likely to remain above 30 degrees Celsius for the next four days.

In addition to the rise in temperature, IMD Hyderabad has also noted that rains are likely to be scattered across the state in the coming days, with no major rain events expected until at least September 14.