Hyderabad’s Trisha, Mamatha named in South Zone team for Women’s Inter-Zonal One-Day Trophy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketers G Trisha, M Mamatha have been named in the South Zone Team for Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal One-Day Trophy to be held at Baroda starting January 30.
Another Hyderabad cricketer Pranavi Chandra has been named among the stand-byes. The team will be led by Shreyanka Patil while V Sneha Deepthi will serve as her deputy.
Squad: Shreyanka Patil (C), V Sneha Deepathi (VC), Shrey, Yuvashree, S Sajana, G Trisha, M Durga, M Mamatha, Sahana S Pawar, Vinaya Surendran, Arundhathi Reddy, SB Keerthana, Tarannum Pathan, MD Shabnam, Akshara Srinivasan, Sonal Patil; Stand byes: S Anusha, E Kavisha, Pranavi Chandra, G Kamalini, G Divya.