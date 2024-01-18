| Hyderabads Trisha Mamata Named In South Zone Team For Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy

Hyderabad’s Trisha, Mamatha named in South Zone team for Women’s Inter-Zonal One-Day Trophy

The team will be led by Shreyanka Patil while V Sneha Deepthi will serve as her deputy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 08:37 PM

Pranavi Chandra, G Trisha and M Mamatha.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketers G Trisha, M Mamatha have been named in the South Zone Team for Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal One-Day Trophy to be held at Baroda starting January 30.

Another Hyderabad cricketer Pranavi Chandra has been named among the stand-byes. The team will be led by Shreyanka Patil while V Sneha Deepthi will serve as her deputy.

Squad: Shreyanka Patil (C), V Sneha Deepathi (VC), Shrey, Yuvashree, S Sajana, G Trisha, M Durga, M Mamatha, Sahana S Pawar, Vinaya Surendran, Arundhathi Reddy, SB Keerthana, Tarannum Pathan, MD Shabnam, Akshara Srinivasan, Sonal Patil; Stand byes: S Anusha, E Kavisha, Pranavi Chandra, G Kamalini, G Divya.