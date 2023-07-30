Hyderabad:Two killed in accident at Shamirpet

Hyderabad: Two persons including a ten year-old boy were killed and another man sustained injuries when they rammed their bike into an electric pole at Shamirpet on Sunday evening. The condition of the injured person was stated to be critical. Mahesh (22) and Krishna (10), who died, and the injured, Gurmurthy (22), were going on […]

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Two persons including a ten year-old boy were killed and another man sustained injuries when they rammed their bike into an electric pole at Shamirpet on Sunday evening. The condition of the injured person was stated to be critical.

Mahesh (22) and Krishna (10), who died, and the injured, Gurmurthy (22), were going on a bike when their vehicle hit an electric pole on the roadside at Babaguda village at Shamirpet road. Mahesh and Krishna died on the spot while Gurumuthy was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where he is battling for life.

“The trio were riding a KTM bike at a high speed and rammed into the pole after losing control over their vehicle while negotiating a road curve,” said Shamirpet Inspector, M Niranjan Reddy.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.