Hygiene violations found in GHMC Food Safety Wing’s inspection at Alpha Hotel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: Following reports that showed Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad serving stale food in unhygienic conditions on Friday, the GHMC Food Safety Wing inspected the premises and found several hygiene violations.

The team of Food Safety Officers also lifted food samples on suspicion of violation the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 which have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Nacharam for analysis. Further action will be taken based on the report, a press release issued by the GHMC said.

A follow-up inspection was conducted again on Sunday where the officers observed that the hotel management had not taken any corrective measures to maintain hygienic conditions. As per the instructions given by the Food Safety Officers, the hotel was temporarily closed to make required changes.

An adjudication case will also be filed before the Additional Collector of Hyderabad District for imposing a penalty on the hotel management for improper maintenance of hygiene.

