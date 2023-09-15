Sancta Maria School kitchen inspection by GHMC food safety officials reveals safety lapses

Hyderabad: The food safety officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in their inspection report of Sancta Maria International School, Serilingampally have reported several lapses in proper maintenance of the school’s kitchen on Thursday.

The GHMC food safety officials, who conducted the inspection of the premises on Thursday, in their observations of the kitchen area noted that the dosa making equipment was made of corrosive material, which was not easy to clean and floors were slippery in the oil frying area.

The food safety officials in the inspection report noted that oil being used for frying was not checked periodically as dark colour oil was seen in the kitchen. The wrapping material coming in contact with the food was not of food grade, the report said.

The inspecting team came across water stagnation at the edges of the kitchen floor, and dustbins were without lids in the kitchen and canteen area. As per the inspection report, idly batter and trifle pudding found in the cold storage was found without date of preparation and use by date.

The team discovered workers’ clothes were kept for drying on the plates used for eating by children. There were no records for pest control, cleaning and oil frying besides no medical certificates and food safety supervisor for nearly 45 workers who were handling food, officials said.

According to officials, a show cause notice will be served on the management for the violations noticed during the inspection and also adjudication will be filed before the Additional Collector (Revenue), Ranga Reddy district, for imposing of penalty for the violations.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and informed that strict action will be taken against the school management.

“Spoke to Rangareddy collector and Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy personally and the Minister has directed the Collector to take strict action against the school management,” she wrote on X. Ends.