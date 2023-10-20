Hyundai delivers 6 Alcazar cars to CRPF

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:21 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyundai Motor India limited (HMIL) has delivered six Alcazar cars to the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in Secunderabad. The Hyundai Alcazar is an SUV that comes with 1.5 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel Platinum and 1.5 diesel Signature variants.

The CRPF delegates who were present during the delivery include Anil Minz, Deputy Inspector General of Police, GC CRPF, Ranga Reddy, Utpalmani Baishya, Commandant, Sarwar’s Hussain Deputy Commandant, Kishor Rao, Assistant Commandant Motor Transport Officer, Rakesh Kumar and Assistant Commandant, Umaskandan. The dealer participants present included Fusion Hyundai, Secunderabad, Kritarth Pattnaik, COO, Fusion Hyundai, Ratna Prabhu Vallurupalli, Director, Fusion Hyundai, Atul Sharma, AGM Sales, Fusion Hyundai.