I can become CM, says Jana Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Throwing his hat in the ring for the post of the Chief Minister even before there is any indication of the Congress coming to power, senior Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy on Tuesday claimed that he too was in the race and anything could happen in the party.

Speaking to the media, the former minister claimed that he never went after posts and positions and that posts and positions always came calling on him. He even cited the example of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, who was offered the top position, even though he never expected it.

“It’s not a big deal. When time comes my son K Jayveer Reddy, who is contesting from Nagarjuna Sagar, will resign and I will be elected back as MLA,” he is heard telling the media in a video that is being circulated, and in turn, triggering frowns within the Congress.