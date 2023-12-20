| I N D I A Alliance Mallikarjun Kharge Or Rahul Gandhi Who Is The Pm Candidate India News

I.N.D.I.A. Alliance: Mallikarjun Kharge Or Rahul Gandhi – Who Is The PM Candidate? | India News

During an INDIA alliance meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the potential prime ministerial candidate for the Opposition coalition in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

