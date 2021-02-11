I was not raped, says Peddapalli brick kiln worker

The couple, Pujari and his wife Tharabathi, who were employed at the brick kiln unit, fled from the place on Tuesday amid allegations that the latter was raped by the unit owner Ramindla Bhaskar and four of his associates in January.

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Peddapalli: In a twist to the alleged gang-rape of an 18-year-old married woman from Odisha working at a brick kiln unit near Goureddipet in the district, police, who traced the missing couple, said the girl has categorically stated that she was not raped.

The couple, Pujari and his wife Tharabathi, who were employed at the brick kiln unit, fled from the place on Tuesday amid allegations that the latter was raped by the unit owner Ramindla Bhaskar and four of his associates in January. Peddapalli police traced the couple at Raghavapur on receiving information that they were taking shelter in the village. Police had, earlier, registered a missing case following a complaint lodged by Vikram Sahu, a relative of the couple, and formed special teams for further investigation. The incident created a flutter in the district given the serious nature of the allegations.

The couple has been taken into custody, and was questioned by the police about the reasons for their fleeing the unit. Tharabathi was questioned in the presence of a woman police officer and the entire questioning process was videographed. She categorically stated that nobody raped her. Unable to tolerate the alleged physical assault and abusive language used by Bhaskar and his subordinate Ramanaiah, they escaped from the unit, she said.

When they first tried to escape from the unit, Bhaskar and Ramanaiah caught them and beat them up. Upset over the abuse and thrashing by the owner, they escaped from the unit on February 8.

Peddapalli CI A Pradeep said a case was registered against Bhaskar and Ramanaiah. The couple would be produced in the court after conducting medical examination, he said.

Also read:

https://telanganatoday.com/register-rape-case-against-peddapalli-brick-kiln-unit-owner-civil-liberties-committee

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .