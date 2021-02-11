Register rape case against Peddapalli brick kiln unit owner: Civil Liberties Committee

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Peddapalli: Members of people’s organisations have demanded that the police register a rape case against the owner of LNC brick kiln unit for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl from Odisha working in the unit.

Civil Liberties Committee and Praja Front activists met the brick kiln unit workers taking shelter at the Sakhi center and a function hall on Thursday on a fact-finding mission.

Interacting with the labourers, they enquired about the alleged rape of the girl by the unit owner Ramindla Bhaskar and his followers. They also enquired about harassments of labourers in the unnit.

CLC State general secretary N Narayana Rao and state assistant secretary Madana Kumaraswamy said the the girl and her husband, unable to bear Bhaskar’s harassment, tried to escape from the unit on January 23 night. However, Bhaskar and his followers found the couple near Ramagundam railway station and raped the girl besides thrashing them severely. When the owner again tried to harass the couple on February 8, the latter escaped from the unit.

They urged the district administration to conduct a through investigation into the harassment taking place in brick kiln units in the district.

