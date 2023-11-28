I will develop Dubbak on par with Gajwel, Siddipet: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Addressing an election rally at Chegunta on Tuesday, the BRS candidate said he had taken up the responsibility for the development of Gajwel until recently since the Chief Minister was busy with State affairs.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 02:32 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Medak: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for Dubbak constituency and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said he would develop Dubbak on par with Gajwel and Siddipet constituencies after becoming MLA.

Addressing an election rally at Chegunta on Tuesday, the BRS candidate said he had taken up the responsibility for the development of Gajwel until recently since the Chief Minister was busy with State affairs. Stating that he knew well how to ensure funds, Reddy said that he would rather work than just speak unlike his opponent and sitting MLA M Raghunandan Rao. The Medak MP vowed to grant a degree college to Chegunta, integrated markets and industries among other projects to Chegunta to develop the town into a model town.

He also vowed to build an underground drainage system in the town to ensure free flow of drain water. Saying that he came into politics to do social service, he said he won the Medak Lok Sabha election with the highest majority in the State in 2014 and 2019 as well, unlike Raghunandan who won the Dubbak by-election by a slender margin.

Asking the people not believe the false propaganda by Opposition parties, Prabhakar Reddy said the BJP candidate was falsely propagating that the BRS government would acquire lands in Dubbak. However, Reddy said he would get pattadar passbooks to assigned landholders and ensure Rythu Bandhu was released to them.

Since the BRS is all set to form the government for the third consecutive time, he said it would help Dubbak if the ruling party candidate won the election here.