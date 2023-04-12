I will fight till my last drop of blood to save India: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the country was passing through a difficult time and that there was a need for everyone to unite and work towards finding solutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre had pulled the country back by several decades, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said he would fight till the last drop of his blood to save the country and would never compromise on its unity and integrity.

“The country is waiting for the right leader and right party to lead it,” he said while speaking at the Dawat-e-Iftar organised by the State government as part of Ramzan at the LB Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the country was passing through a difficult time and that there was a need for everyone to unite and work towards finding solutions.

“India is ours. We have to save it at any cost. This is only a temporary phase. Victory will be of truth. Even during the Telangana movement, I used to believe that achieving Statehood will take time, but one day it will definitely become a reality. We will overcome too very soon,” he said.

Cautioning the people against the evil designs of the BJP, the Chief Minister said no one could destroy the Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb of the country, adding that those who tried would be destroyed.

The decision to transform TRS into BRS was taken after seeing the prevailing situation in the country, he said, adding that the party was getting an overwhelming response from across the country. “It seems the country is waiting for a right leader and party to lead it and to get out of the current situation,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Modi government, the Chief Minister said Telangana was progressing but the country was going backwards. If the Centre also worked like how the Telangana government functioned, the country would have progressed at much greater pace, he said.

“Our GDP would have been 3 to 4 lakh crore more than the present if the BJP had followed the Telangana model of development,” he said.

Listing out the achievements of Telangana in the last nine years, the Chief Minister said State’s per capita income has touched Rs 3.08 lakh, the per capita power consumption had reached 2140 units and paddy cultivation had reached 56.40 lakh acres. “We are self-sufficient in drinking water and power and soon the issue of unemployment will be resolved,” he said.

Stating that his government was giving due importance for welfare of minorities, the Chief Minister said during the 10 years rule of the Congress in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, only Rs.1180 crore was spent on minority welfare, whereas his government had already spent over Rs 12,000 crore.