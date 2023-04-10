Welfare activity never stopped in Telangana despite inimical Centre, says KTR

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao speaking in Rajanna-Sircilla on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that despite non-cooperation from the Centre, welfare activity in Telangana was never stalled.

Though the State government suffered a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore due to the Covid pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not sanctioned a single rupee to Telangana. Stating that the people would decide in the elections as to who was Lord Rama and who was the demon king Ravana, the Minister asked opposition parties to join hands with the State government for the development of the State.

Speaking at a series of developmental programmes held in different villages of the district on Monday, Rama Rao promised to provide jobs to local youth from Cheerlavancha and other surrounding villages in the AquaHub which would be developed in 350 acres in the Mid Manair reservoir.

Telangana became a role model to the entire country by introducing innovative schemes during the last eight years. Telangana was the only State providing Rs 65,000 crore to 65 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. However, while the State government was supplying round the clock free power supply to the agriculture sector, the Centre mounted pressure on the State to fix meters to agricultural motors.

In the united Andhra Pradesh, the peak power demand was 13,117 MW. However, this was 16,000 MW in Telangana. The State government was spending Rs 10,000 crore to supply quality power to the people, he said, adding that it was the Telangana government that enhanced the ST reservation quota to 10 percent from 6 percent. The Chief Minister had also fulfilled the long standing dream of tribals by upgrading tribal habitations into gram panchayats.