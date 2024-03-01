Watch: Indian Air Force aircraft faces mid-air scare over Begumpet Airport

According to reports, the incident occurred when the hydraulic wheels of the IAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft became jammed.

1 March 2024

Hyderabad: A mid-air scare gripped a trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, as it hovered above Begumpet Airport for over 40 minutes with 12 personnel onboard.

Pilots of the aircraft promptly alerted both the air traffic control (ATC) and the Air Force base station about their precarious situation. In response, the Air Force base station provided guidance to the crew, assisting them in keeping the aircraft airborne while addressing the technical glitch mid-flight.