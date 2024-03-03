Indian Air Force’s navigation training school ‘TERNS’ celebrates platinum jubilee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 02:24 PM

Hyderabad: On completion of 75 years of glorious service to the nation, the Navigation Training School (NTS) located at Air Force Station Begumpet celebrated Platinum Jubilee. The NTS, also known as ‘TERNS’ is one of the oldest training establishments of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The ceremony was attended by serving personnel and veterans who had served in the unit, throughout its illustrious history. To mark the event, a special cover was released by Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, IAF and a series of commemorative events were held that include scintillating aerial display by Akashganga Sky Diving Team and display by Air Warrior Drill Team.

Navigation Training School, the Alma Mater of the IAF Navigators, was first started in September 1946 at Royal Indian Air Force Station (RIAF), Tambaram as Air Navigation School, RIAF. Post-Independence, the school moved to No.2 Air Force Academy, Jodhpur and ‘Air Navigation Squadron’ was created and here the first Navigators course of the IAF commenced its training in 1949.

In 1963, Signallers’ Training element was merged and the unit rechristened as ‘Navigation and Signals School’. In 1967, the Navigation and Signals School (later NTS) moved from Jodhpur to its present location at Air Force Station Begumpet, Secunderabad.