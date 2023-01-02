IAPT-2022 Olympiad: Sri Chaitanya’s students create sensation with 100 selections

Students from Sri Chaitanya in the IAPT Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy and Math Olympiads-2022 have passed with flying colours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: The students from Sri Chaitanya in the IAPT (Indian Association of Physics Teachers) Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy and Math Olympiads-2022 have passed with flying colours.

The students from the institute have proved their mettle by achieving the highest number of 100 selections. In the NSE (National Standard Examination) in NSEP (Physics) – 27 selections, in NSEC (Chemistry) – 30 selections, in NSEB (Biology) – 2 selections, in NSEA (Astronomy) – 30 selections and 11 selections in IOQM (Math), taking the total selections to 100 students from Sri Chaitanya, a press release said.

Sushma, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, said that the integrated programs, expert faculty, micro-schedules, and proper monitoring are the reasons why Sri Chaitanya’s students stand as toppers in the board exams as well as the competitive exams and the Olympiads.

Dr. B.S Rao, the founder-chairman, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, congratulated the selected students, their parents, teaching and non-teaching staff in achieving this monumental feat.