Sri Chaitanya launches India’s largest Scholarship Exam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions on Friday has announced the launch of Score Stem Challenge Scholarship-2022. The main objective of SCORE is to find and support meritorious students who are facing challenges to have an opportunity to get quality education are not able to do so only because of weaker economical conditions.

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions on Friday has announced the launch of Score Stem Challenge Scholarship-2022, a platform for students of classes 1 to 12 who are looking for school admissions, foundation courses, and test preparation exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, or NEET and want to avail scholarships for the online and offline courses.

The logo for the scholarship was unveiled in Hyderabad. The main objective of SCORE is to find and support meritorious students who are facing challenges to have an opportunity to get quality education are not able to do so only because of weaker economical conditions.

Also Read Telangana: 232 additional PG medical seats approved

Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution and Co-founder, Infinity Learn, said “The scholarship is an important event for us, as it symbolizes our efforts in fostering talent, aptitude and skills over the decades”.

The Score Stem Challenge 2022 will be conducted online (https://infinitylearn.com/score) from August 26 to November 30 and offline on September 18, October 16 and November 13, press release said.

Students taking the Score Stem Challenge Scholarship 2022 can win up to 100 percent scholarship apart from other exciting prizes like fully paid trip to NASA, Laptops, Smart Watches, etc. The results will be announced on December 15, 2022.