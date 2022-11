IAS officer barred from election duty for sharing his posting on Instagram

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday removed an IAS officer from election duty after he shared his posting as General Observer on social media.

“Now, it has come to the notice of the Commission that Sh. Abhishek Singh, IAS (UP:2011) has used social media platform “Instagram” for sharing his posting/joining as General Observer and used his official position as a publicity stunt,” the EC said in its order.

The Commission has taken a very serious view of the matter and therefore, Abhishek Singh, IAS (UP:2011) has been relieved immediately of his duties as General Observer and has been debarred from any election-related duty till further orders, the Commission said.

Earlier, the Commission had appointed Singh as General Observer for Assembly Constituency 49-Bapunagar and 56-Asarwa of Ahmedabad District of Gujarat.