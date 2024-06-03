IAS officer’s 27-year-old daughter jumps to death in Mumbai

The deceased, Lipi, was studying LLB at Sonipat Haryana and was anxious about her performance in academics

3 June 2024

Mumbai: The 27-year-old daughter of Indian Administrative Service officer of Maharashtra cadre died by suicide, police said on Monday.

According to reports, the woman identified as Lipi, the daughter of Vikas Chandra Rastogi and Radhika Rastogi, allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of their government accommodation at Nariman Point in south Mumbai, at around 4 am, police said.

The police said that she was immediately taken to the GT Hospital where she was declared dead. Lipi was studying LLB at Sonipat Haryana and was anxious about her performance in academics.

The police informed she had left a suicide note, which is with the police. In the purported note, Lipi had said that nobody should be blamed for her death. An unnatural death case has been registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station, the Mumbai Police said. Further details are awaited.