Man ends life after a brawl with brother-in-law in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 07:34 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 31-year-old died by suicide as he was depressed following a tiff with his brother-in-law at Chandaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Sunday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Chandrakumar said that Rathod Rajender ended his life when he was dejected after his brother-in-law Devender scolded and beat him up on May 25. He and Devender had picked up an argument over a dance programme. He was at his in-laws home to attend a religious affair at Morriguda in the evening on the same day.

Namdev, father of Rajender, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations got underway.