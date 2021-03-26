ICAR-NRCM inks pact with IIP for research and training

The MoU, which is for five years, was signed by Tanweer Alam, Director of IIP-Mumbai, and SB Barbuddhe, Director, ICAR-NRCM

Hyderabad: ICAR-National Research Centre on Meat (ICAR-NRCM) and Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) entered into a memorandum of understanding for facilitating collaborative research, training and extension. The MoU, which is for five years, was signed by Tanweer Alam, Director of IIP-Mumbai, and SB Barbuddhe, Director, ICAR-NRCM.

NRCM will facilitate research and guidance for joint research projects, which are mutually beneficial to IIP and NRCM and seek funding from outside agencies. It will share expertise on basic and applied research in various facets of meat science and technology for the PG students, research scholars and staff of IIP as per the Institute’s/ICAR’s guidelines from time to time.

NRCM will share facilities for undertaking postgraduate and doctoral research projects when carried out at the premises of the NRCM as per the approved plan of work. The IIP will provide laboratory, library and field facilities for cooperative research.

Packaging is important to increase the shelf life of meat products. Kandeepan G, Senior Scientist with ICAR-NRCM, said it working on new technologies to improve the shelf life of meat.

