Hyderabad: Huge gold seized at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday seized gold weighing 4.895 kg from a male passenger who reached Hyderabad on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight. The estimated worth of the seized gold was around Rs.2.57 crore.

Following specific inputs, the passenger was caught smuggling the yellow metal coated in silver and was concealed in an air compressor, Customs officials said.

In another incident, officials caught two male passengers arriving from another flight bound from Dubai to Hyderabad and seized 24 gold bars concealed inside their check-in baggage. Total weight of the gold seized was 2.800 kg and valued at Rs.1.47crore. Further investigation is underway in both incidents.