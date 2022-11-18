| Identify Farmers Having More Than 10 Acres To Encourage Oil Palm Cultivation Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:22 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the officials to identify the farmers who were having more than 10 acres of land to encourage them to cultivate Oil Palm cultivation.

During a review meeting on Oil Palm cultivation with officials at the collectorate here on Friday, the minister asked them to arrange a meeting with the farmers having more than 10 acres.

Rao has directed them to aim to complete the plantation of Oil Palm on 10,000 acres of land in Siddipet. As the plantation of Oil Palm was going at a snail’s pace, the minister has made several suggestions to fast-track it.

Rao said that the district Oil Palm farmers will have to sign a memorandum of understanding with OILFED (Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Association).

Rao has suggested the Horticulture, OILFED and elected representatives work collectively to encourage the farmers to take up Oil Palm. He said that the State government was aiming to increase the Oil Palm Cultivation on 50,000 acres in the district.

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, OILFED Chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy, Oil Palm farmer welfare society State Vice-President Edla Somi Reddy and others were present.

Later, Harish Rao made a surprise visit to the paddy procurement centre at Palamakula village in Nanganur Mandal. He has enquired about theissues the farmers were being faced.