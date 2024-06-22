Idhanth grabs top honours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 12:00 AM

Hyderabad: Idhanth Sai clinched the top spot in the under-13 butterfly event of the Hyderabad Youth Swimming Championship, organised by Aquatic Phenomenon at Glendale Academy, Suncity, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Idhanth with a timing of 00:16.56s emerged winner ahead of Keerthan and Yakshidh, who finished in second and third places respectively. In the under-11 event, Arjun Sandeep secures top spot with a timing of 00:17.22s.

Results: U-13 Buttlerfly: 1. Idhanth Sai (00:16.56s), 2. Keerthan (00:16.76s), 3. Yakshidh (00:19.25s); U-11 Buttlerfly: Arjun Sandeep (00:17.22s), 2. Keerthan (00:19.41s), 3. Yakshidh (00:20.31s).