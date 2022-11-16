Hyderabad: Glendale Academy launches Anti-bullying squad

Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Shilpa Valli, DCP Madhapur, administered the anti-bullying pledge and addressed the gathering on bullying and it’s harmful side effects.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Glendale Academy launched a new initiative – An Anti-bullying squad comprising of Glen HEROs (Help Educate Report Overcome).

She stressed that bullying is a punishable offence and one should refrain from bullying, and also broached the topic of cyber bullying and sensitised the students on how to tackle the social menace of bullying.

Nivea Anand, member of the Parent Lighthouse Team and Leena Shivakumar, a consultant who collaborates with the Cyber Security Wing of Cyberabad Commissionerate, also participated.