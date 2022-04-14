IGC at UoH wins International Blockchain Hackathon

By Telangana Today

Hyderabad: Inclusive Growth Chain (IGC), a start-up incubated in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) by the faculty of the School of Management Studies, Prof. Vijaya Bhaskar Marisetty and Dr. Varsha Mamidi, has won the International Blockchain Hackathon.

IGC aims at addressing social and environmental problems in India through Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, a press release said.

The start-up recruits students from the university who are mentored and imparted real world experience. Recently, a team of two students Prudhvi Krishna and Sneha Sameera from MBA Business Analytics program with the help of Shreyansh and Muhsin, PhD scholars, participated in a Blockchain International Hackathon in Dubai under the mentorship of Dr. Varsha Mamidi. The team won the first prize for devising a blockchain enabled application that aggregates air pollution data with minimal cost and high accuracy. The Governing Committee of the Hackathon invited the team to work on a production model of the prototype.

The Dean of School of Management Studies, Prof. Jessica congratulated the students under the guidance of the faculty have performed well to win the International Blockchain Hackathon.