IICT scientist bags NASI award

Hyderabad: Senior Principal Scientist from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Dr Chada Raji Reddy has been selected for the prestigious ‘NASI – Reliance Industries Platinum Jubilee Award (2020) for application oriented innovations covering under Physical Sciences’, a press release said.

Dr Raji Reddy has been selected for the NASI award, which will be presented by National Academy of Sciences, India during the annual session, for his contributions in the development of processes of APIs for drugs including Favipiravir, Remdesivir and others, which successfully transferred to various pharmaceutical organisations.

His research focus in organic synthesis has been widely commended involving the development of new reagents and catalysts for synthesis of new chemical entities including bio-active natural products as part of drug discovery programme. He is an author of 134 papers and an inventor in 8 patents. About 20 Students have been awarded PhD degree under his supervision and 10 more are currently under training.

The scientist already is a recipient of CSIR-Technology Award-2020, CRSI Bronze Medal-2018, CDRI–Drug Research Excellence Award-2017, AVRA – Young Scientist Award – 2011 and is also a Fellow of Telangana Academy of Sciences – 2019.

