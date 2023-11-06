IIIT-Hyderabad hosts conclave on AI’s impact on product management

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) recently hosted a conclave that brought together a diverse group of experts, including technology leaders, product heads, AI researchers, and corporate product managers. The conclave delved into the transformative potential of AI in the field of product management and innovation. The event marked a significant real-world learning experience for the MTech students of Product Design and Management.

The central theme of the conference revolved around the profound impact of AI, especially generative AI, on the traditionally established approaches to product development. A roundtable discussion brought together experts who not only explored the direct consequences of AI on product development but also contemplated the broader implications for the discipline of product management itself.

The session kick-started with an exploration of how AI is revolutionizing the domain of product management. Experts highlighted the growing significance of domain-specific and purpose-specific AI tools, emphasizing their role in achieving precision, expertise, and rapid results. AI was described as a vital partner for product managers, streamlining data processing, enabling product managers to extract valuable insights, make informed decisions, and actively participate in the product’s lifecycle through essential activities like A/B testing and usability studies.

The consensus among the experts was that AI has transformative potential in enhancing user-centric product innovation, delivering personalized experiences, and supporting tasks such as conversational bots and HR management systems.

The limitations of AI in product management were also discussed, including biases, privacy issues, and data confidentiality risks. It was emphasized that human involvement in training AI models and making ethical choices remains indispensable.

AI offers immense promise in product management by simplifying processes, enhancing productivity, and enabling data analysis. Striking the right balance between AI’s supportive role and preserving essential human involvement is imperative.

Recognizing the critical need for AI education among product managers, the utilization of AI tools such as Canva and Amber (for making roadmaps and user personas), Taskedo (for customer tickets and feedback), Webex (for summarising meetings), Teams (for transcription and feedback) and many more are extremely crucial for PMs in the adoption and navigation of the tech landscape. This synergy between AI and human expertise is pivotal in adapting to the ever-evolving technological landscape.