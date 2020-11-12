IIT-H graduate gets INAE award

Alok Kumar Pandey, who completed his BTech this year, received the award for his project titled ‘Pencil Lead based Graphite-Silica Composite Anodes for Practical Lithium-ion Batteries”.

Sangareddy: Alok Kumar Pandey, a BTech Graduate at Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), has been selected for the prestigious INAE (Indian National Academy of Engineering) Innovative Student Projects Award for 2020.

Pandey, who completed his BTech this year, received the award for his project titled ‘Pencil Lead based Graphite-Silica Composite Anodes for Practical Lithium-ion Batteries”. The project executed under the supervision of Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Head Department of Chemical Engineering, and with the support of a PhD scholar Mamidi Suresh at Creative and Advanced Research Based On Nanomaterials (CARBON) Laboratory, a start up.

In his project, Pandey developed graphite-silica composite anodes using the pencil lead for high-performance Lithium-ion batteries. Coin cell batteries are developed based on the pencil lead (graphite-silica composites) as anode with three different commercial cathodes to check the practical applicability of the depicted approach. “These full cells electrochemically perform better than commercial anodes and certainly have the potential for their commercialisation when scaled up, the IIT-H graduate said.

