IIT-H research scholar develops 28 Personal Aerial Vehicle scaled models

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Scaled Models of PAVs developed by IIT-H research scholar Priyabrata Rautray.

Sangareddy: As part of his practice-based research work, an Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) research scholar designed and built 28 Personal Aerial Vehicle (PAV) scaled models. The IIT-H research scholar at the Department of Design Priyabrata Rautray had designed these 28 models using foam boards and other materials. The IIT-H will put these models on exhibition for three days beginning on June 24. The exhibition was named “World of PAVs”.

Since traffic congestion has become a world issue, and the automobile companies were also rigorously working on PAVs, Priyabrata Rautray said that he had taken up research on the designs of PAVs as part of his Ph.D. work under the supervision of the Head of the Department of Prof Deepak John Mathew. After talking to researchers and people, Rautray said that he had designed and developed 28 models. The research work has also been published in two peer-review journals so far. Three Faculty members of Swinburne University of Technology, Australia were also guiding the Rautray in his research work PAV designs.