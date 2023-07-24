IIT-H student’s cell phone tracked in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Sangareddy: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has been reported missing from the campus since July 17.

The student, Karthik (21) of Water Tank Thanda in Miryalaguda Mandal of Nalgonda district, was a B-Tech second year student.

As his mobile phone was switched off, his parents reached the campus. After talking to the IIT management and Karthik’s friends, the parents approached the Sangareddy Rural Police, who traced his mobile phone signals near Visakhapatnam. A police team then headed to Visakhapatnam, where Karthik was spotted in CCTV visuals as well on the beach.

The police found Karthik had taken the Janmabhumi Express on July 17 evening. The CCTV visuals at the Visakhapatnam Beach are from July 19 afternoon.

However, with his mobile phone being switched off again, the police are finding it difficult to trace him. Karthik is said to have had some backlogs in his first year examinations, and was reportedly upset over that. The police team, along with his parents, are camping in Visakhapatnam.