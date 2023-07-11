Agitating Anganwadi workers detained in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

The Anganwadi workers organised a protest camp in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation main office.

Visakhapatnam: The City police on Tuesday arrested several Anganwadi workers who have been agitating in pursuit of their demands of payment of minimum wages of Rs.26,000 and regularisation of services.

The Anganwadi workers, under the aegis of CITU, organised a protest camp in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation main office here. They raised slogans and threatened to intensify agitation if their demands were not met.

Police arrived at the place and whisked away many workers in vans. In the process, both the police and the Anganwadi workers were seen jostling with each other.

The Anganwadi workers are on a state-wide agitation for the second consecutive day and similar scenes are witnessed in most of the districts with the police gathering in large numbers to control the situation.