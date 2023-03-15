IIT-Hyderabad, INYAS to conduct national youth challenge competition on G-20 countries

The IIT-Hyderabad and INYAS will conduct essay, debate, and elocution competitions on six global themes of the G-20 summit-2023

Sangareddy: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) in collaboration with the National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) is conducting a national youth challenge competition on G-20 countries.

The IIT-H and INYAS will conduct essay, debate, and elocution competitions on six global themes of the G-20 summit-2023. Named Model G-20, the competition was conceptualized by the Union Ministry of Education. Current graduate and postgraduate students from across the nation are eligible to participate in zonal, interzonal, and national level competitions. The winners will be presented with Rs 1.50 lakh worth of prize money.

Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty said over 1.65 lakh students from 50,000 institutions across the nation were expected to participate in the event. Interested candidates can apply on the modelg20.iith.ac.in the website. The Ministry of Education observed that the collation of suggestions out of model G-20 will significantly contribute to socio-geopolitics for revolutionary reforms at the global level.

