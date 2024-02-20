IIT-Hyderabad not mentioned by PM Modi, IIT-Hians disappointed

The glitch is said to be the result of a miscommunication between the IIT-H administration, Education Ministry and the PMO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:46 PM

The glitch is said to be the result of a miscommunication between the IIT-H administration, Education Ministry and the PMO

Sangareddy: Students and those at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) during the dedication of campus development project to the Nation, were a bit disappointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention the name of IIT-H while dedicating the works undertaken in different central institutes across the nation.

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Chairman of Board of Governors IIT-H BVR Mohan Reddy, Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty were listening to the speech of Prime Minister, who was addressing a meeting in Jammu where he dedicated works taken up in 27 different central institutes located across the nation. According to the schedule, Modi was to dedicate the campus development project of IIT-H to the nation in his speech from his Jammu meeting on Tuesday. However, the name of IIT-H went missing from the speech leaving those at the IIT here disappointed.

Also Read PM Modi inaugurates KV school building in Nizamabad

The glitch is said to be the result of a miscommunication between the IIT-H administration, Education Ministry and the PMO.

The works of IIT-H’s second phase of development were undertaken with an outlay of Rs.1,089 crore.