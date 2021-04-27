IIT-Hyderabad scholar develops UV disinfectant tube

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:29 pm

Sangareddy: With Covid-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc across the world, many restrictions have been imposed to contain the spread of the virus, but its spread continues unabated. Since purchase of essentials such as groceries, vegetables, fruits and online orders are mandatory for living, an IIT-H (Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad) research scholar has identified there is a chance of these goods can carry viruses into residential areas causing infection.

To prevent the spread of virus, Priyabrata Rautray, a PhD student at the Department of Design, has developed an Ultra Violet disinfection tube which was placed at the main entrance gate of the IIT-Hall. The employees and students, who enter the institute, can simply keep their things in the tube to sterilise them that will restrict the possibility of carrying the virus into the institute. Director of IIT-H, Prof BS Murty and Head Department of Design Prof Deepak John Mathew, who examined the facility, have appreciated the idea and efforts of the Priyabrata.

Since the Covid-19 is expected to stay here for a long time, Priyabrata told Telangana Today that this technology would be very useful if such tubes are placed at the entrance of hospitals, offices, industries, residential colonies, shopping complexes and institutes to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

During the Covid-19 times, many people were opting for online purchasing which can be sterilised at the source and receiver points by placing such tubes. As no chemicals are used in the entire process, Priyabrata said that it is zero harmful, and assured that it will kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and virus. He said that it sterilises 60 trays in three to four minutes. The research scholar has said that they had plans to commercialise their products soon.

