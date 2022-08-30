IIT-Hyderabad students get excellence awards

Five students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) have been selected for the research and excellence awards for the year 2022.

Sangareddy: Five students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) have been selected for the research and excellence awards for the year 2022. The awards ceremony was conducted on Tuesday in virtual mode while the IIT-H fraternity and alumni were in attendance virtually. These awards were given to the students who excelled in their research in the academic year 2021-22.

The IIT-H alumni instituted the awards to motivate the students to pursue research. Every year, one student from UG, PG, and PhD will be given the awards. A B-Tech student M Himaja has been selected for the Najafi and Singh UG Excellence Award, while another B-Tech student Sowrya Gali has been selected for VAK Award for UG Research Excellence. Post Graduate students Desu Surya Sai Teja and Nilesh Rajendra Shah have been selected for the Kesav Nori Research Excellence Award.

PhD Scholar Shantanu Pandey has been awarded the Financial Independence Scholarship.

Congratulations to the awardees Director of IIT-H Prof B S Murty has thanked the alumni who have contributed individually and collectively to initiate the following research endowment awards. The Director said that he was very much confident that this bond between alumni and alma mater will deepen as we all grow together to deliver their best for humanity in the days to come.

Speaking on occasion Dean (Academics) IIT-H said to Prof Saptarshi Majumdar it is indeed a privilege and honour to be part of this important milestone for IIT-H. The IIT-H is a new institute, but the strong alumni are making to stride forward strongly like a yesteryear IIT.

Expressing gratitude to alumni Dean (Alumni Relations), IIT-H Dr Mudrika Khandelwal said indeed alumni are the brand creators and flag bearers of their alma mater. IITH graduated their first batch in 2012. While the Ph.D. scholar will get Rs 60,000 per annum scholarship, the rest of the students will get Rs 25,000 per annum.