IIT-H graduate ends life by jumping off a lodge in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A-22-year old B-Tech student committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of lodge at Pothyreddypally Junction in Sangareddy Town on Wednesday.
He was Megha Kapoor, who passed out from IIT-H campus last month. Kapoor is native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He had been staying in Aadhya Lodge in the town since August 1.
Sangareddy Rural Police registered a case. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. The reasons behind his decision to end the life is not immediately ascertained.