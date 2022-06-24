IIT-Hyderabad to test passenger drone in a week

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:16 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty is talking to faculty and students after inaugurating the World of Personal Aerial Vehicles at IIT-H campus at Kandi In Sangareddy District on Friday.

Sangareddy: In major development in making the Autonomous passenger vehicles a reality in India, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad is going to test the first ever passenger drone in a week time.

Speaking to Telangana Today at IIT-H campus in Kandi on Friday, Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty said that a team of faculty and students were working on the project for a long time. Since their work was nearing completion Prof Murty said that the IIT-H was planning to test the Drone at IIT-H campus in a week time. The IIT-H was given a project on autonomous vehicles by Department of Science and Technology (DST) under National Mission for Cyber Physical systems.

Initially, the Director said that the passenger drone vehicles will be used in small areas like companies, and educational campus. Particularly, he said that the passenger drone vehicles will be of great use when areas like North Eastern area witnesses land slides because they would be handy in rescue operation. As the Indian Government is resolved to make India self reliant in Science and Technology, the Director said that they DST is encouraging the institutes like IIT-H to develop autonomous aerial, water and road vehicles.