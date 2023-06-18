IIT-Hyderabad zone students rule the roost in JEE Advanced 2023

In all, 10,432 candidates from the IIT-Hyderabad zone qualified, the highest among all IIT zones in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:28 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: Students from IIT-Hyderabad zone triumphed in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results with six of the top 10 rankers, including all India topper Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy and Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, female topper in the country with rank 56.

In the results declared by IIT Guwahati on Sunday, 40 rankers in the top 100, 75 in the top 200, 121 under the top 300, 149 under the top 400 and 174 under the top 500 ranks were from IIT-Hyderabad zone only.

In all, 10,432 candidates from the IIT-Hyderabad zone qualified, the highest among all IIT zones in the country.

According to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the test for admissions into IITs, 1,88,833 Indian nationals registered, 1,79,626 appeared in both papers and 43,605 were declared qualified.

Also Read Hyderabad boy tops JEE Advanced 2023