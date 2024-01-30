IKEA announces doorstep delivery in more areas across Telangana, AP

The expansion comes into play as IKEA continues to see demand and visits from thousands of customers hailing from nearby cities and towns to shop from the IKEA stores.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 03:44 PM

IKEA Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA on Tuesday announced the launch of its e-commerce deliveries to thousands of pin codes across 62 districts in the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The new customer meeting points will offer a full range of over 7,500 home furnishing products. Customers will be able to search, find and buy their favorite products using the IKEA app, order online via the brand website www.ikea.in or through its “Shop by Phone” assistance service.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), IKEA India shares, “IKEA has received a lot of customer love and trust over the last five years from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Expanding our reach further in these markets means making IKEA more accessible to our customers, more convenient, and truly omnichannel.”

Currently, 72% of customer orders in existing markets are fulfilled via Electrical Vehicles. With this expansion, IKEA aims to build further capacities in its supply chain, making it more sustainable.