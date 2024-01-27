| Cops Shut Down 3000 Person Game Of Hide And Seek At Ikea

Cops shut down 3,000 person game of hide-and-seek at IKEA

The trend for using IKEA’s giant warehouses for games began in Europe a few years ago - and has seen people hiding in fridges, under beds and in the firm’s big blue shopping bags.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 12:50 PM

Hyderabad: A story of police shutting down a massive hide and seek game with around 3,000 people taking part, has gone viral on social media now. The incident had taken place in 2019.

Police were put up at the Swedish furniture giant IKEA in Glasgow after about 3000 people threatened to turn up for hide and seek game.

Plans were announced on Facebook to turn the store at the Braehead shopping complex into an impromptu playground.

As soon as the staff at the store got aware of the facebook thread of suggesting some 3,000 people were about to descend on the store, they contacted the police.

The police dispatched five officers to the store. The groups of youths who looked like they were only there for the game were turned away from the shop.

Word also spread on social media that the hide and seek game had been shut down and many others stayed away.

Police remained at the store until it closed at 8pm.